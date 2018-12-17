Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Adobe has released Lightroom Classic CC 8.1 with several new features and enhancements for the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing application. The update now enables you to customize the order of Develop panels, includes an Add to Collection option in the auto-import settings, and adds Grid Snap guides to the Book layout. The release also now displays partially compatible presets in the Loupe view in the Develop module, improves sync reliability and stability, adds support for color labels for offline folders, and enhances performance while doing batch operations such as import, preview generation, DNG conversion, and export.

You can get Lightroom Classic CC on its own for $9.99 per month (with 1 TB of cloud storage) or as part of a Creative Cloud Photography plan (which also includes Lightroom CC and Adobe Photoshop CC) priced at $9.99 per month for 20 GB of storage or $19.99 per month for 1 TB of storage (see this comparison of pricing plans). ($9.99/19.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update, release notes, 10.12+)