Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Adobe has released Lightroom Classic CC 8.2 with a couple of new features and bug fixes for the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing application. Using Adobe Sensei’s artificial intelligence and machine learning, the update now enables you to quickly enhance fine details in your raw images (Photo > Enhance Details), creating a new enhanced DNG image next to the original source file (this requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later). The release also improves speed and stability when tethering a Nikon camera and adds support for new cameras and lenses.

Lightroom Classic CC 8.2 also resolves an issue that made it unable to save a book as a PDF, fixes a bug that prevented detection of duplicate images while importing if image names included special characters, ensures image captions are in the correct order when exported to email, stops the Import Preset from reverting to None after every import, and returns the Info Overlay to the Print module.

You can get Lightroom Classic CC on its own for $9.99 per month (with 1 TB of cloud storage) or as part of a Creative Cloud Photography plan (which also includes Lightroom CC and Adobe Photoshop CC) priced at $9.99 per month for 20 GB of storage or $19.99 per month for 1 TB of storage (see this comparison of pricing plans). ($9.99/19.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update, release notes, 10.12+)