Adobe has released Lightroom Classic CC 8.4, adding accelerated image editing with GPU support for smoother performance. The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing application also gains support for exporting images in PNG file format; adds color label organization to collections, collections sets, and smart collections; enables you to merge a batch of grouped HDRs or panoramas; improves performance in the Library module; includes index numbers in the filmstrip; and adds support for new cameras and lenses.

You can get Lightroom Classic CC as part of a Creative Cloud Photography plan (which also includes Lightroom CC and Adobe Photoshop CC) for $9.99 per month for 20 GB of storage or $19.99 per month for 1 TB of storage (see this comparison of pricing plans); it’s also included in the Creative Cloud All Apps subscription for $52.99 per month. ($9.99/19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update, release notes, 10.12+)