Adobe has released Lightroom Classic CC 9.0 with several new features for the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing application, including Auto Fill Edges for Panoramas and Batch Export with Multiple Presets. When using Photo Merge > Panorama, you can now fill the uneven edges of your panorama automatically with the new Fill Edges option. The update also now enables you to select multiple Export presets to render multiple versions of selected files to your hard drive at once.

Lightroom Classic CC 9.0 adds the capability to filter based on a specific applied Color Label (red, green etc.), export a preset or a group of presets in the Develop module, improves performance in the Develop and Library modules, adds an option to clear the history above the selected step in the History panel, enables you to delete multiple images in the Library or Develop module when you’re in the Loupe view, and preview the post-crop vignette effect live while cropping (with GPU acceleration enabled). The release also adds 25 new camera models and 30 new lens profiles (including the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max). Version 9.0 now requires macOS 10.13 High Sierra or later. ($9.99/19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update, release notes, 10.12+)