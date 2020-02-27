Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Lightroom Classic CC 9.2

Adobe has released Lightroom Classic CC 9.2, improving how the desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing application configures default settings for raw images and adding support for importing, cataloging, and editing Large Document format (PSB) files, which are images that have up to 65,000 pixels on the long edge and a maximum size of 512 megapixels. The update also adds an option for selecting a monitor for the secondary display when multiple monitors are available, improves the visibility of when Auto Sync is enabled when making changes to the Develop settings, adds support for importing a Photoshop Elements 2020 catalog, and enables the Enhance Details feature to use external GPUs on macOS 10.15 Catalina. ($9.99/$19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update, release notes, 10.13+)

Comments About Lightroom Classic CC 9.2

