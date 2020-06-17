Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Lightroom Classic CC 9.3

Adobe has released Lightroom Classic CC 9.3 with a boost in performance when scrolling through your catalog grid in the Library module, searching and filtering large numbers of collections, and scrubbing edit sliders in the Develop module. The desktop-focused photo cataloging and editing application brings an updated look and feel to the Sync, Tone Curve, and Color tools; enables you to use a local adjustment tool to control the hue of a color in a specific area; adds new settings for importing images based on the image’s ISO setting; and introduces a new Batch Export dialog box with more control for selecting the destination and file naming options. ($9.99/$19.99/$52.99 monthly Creative Cloud subscription, free update, release notes, 10.13+)

Comments About Lightroom Classic CC 9.3

