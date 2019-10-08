Share Facebook

Objective Development has released Little Snitch 4.4.3, adding compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. Because system apps on Catalina have been moved from /Applications to /System/Applications and the paths in rules must be updated. Objective Development recommends that you upgrade Little Snitch before upgrading to Catalina to ensure that rules for system apps are correctly updated. The network traffic management utility also enables you to disable notifications about potential consequences when you deny a connection a per-application basis, adds support for additional remote endpoint types, ensures that clicking a column header in the rules list properly sorts that column, and fixes a rare kernel panic that could occur when the system runs out of memory. ($45 new, free update, 39.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)