Objective Development has released Little Snitch 4.4, fixing a serious vulnerability that allows privilege escalation to root for any local user. The network traffic management utility also adds compatibility with the forthcoming macOS 10.15 Catalina, adds support for monitoring access to Berkeley Packet Filter devices, improves display of information retrieved from an app’s Internet Access Policy, fixes a bug causing a message about a checksum failure to be wrongly shown for processes that fork multiple instances, and resolves an issue that caused Little Snitch to put a high load on one CPU under rare circumstances. ($45 new, free update, 39.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)