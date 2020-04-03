Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Objective Development has released Little Snitch 4.5, bringing new features and improvements to the network traffic management utility after months of focusing on compatibility with macOS 10.15 Catalina. The update now bundles the integrated Research Assistant’s online database with the Little Snitch app, preventing code identity checks from needing an online connection to Objective Development’s Internet Access Policy. Little Snitch 4.5 also now shows accesses to the Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF) in the Network Monitor, improves rule creation from within the Network Monitor, improves editing multiple rules at once, fixes detection of the remote endpoint name for Viscosity VPN, resolves a crash that occurred when other programs wrote garbage to the System Configuration, and fixes a bug that misplaced geographic labels on the map. ($45 new, free update, 40.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)