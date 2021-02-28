Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Little Snitch 5.1.1

Objective Development released Little Snitch 5.1 with improved VPN detection for Automatic Profile Switching and fixes for memory leaks. The network traffic management utility now accepts code signatures of iOS apps running on M1-based Macs, performs code signature verification for shell scripts and other scripts, treats the macOS kernel as if it were code-signed (allowing default localnet rules to apply to the kernel), improves detection of the remote computer name, fixes a bug where the traffic view in Network Monitor did not display any data, and resolves an issue where loading subscribed rule groups failed. Shortly after this release, version 5.1.1 fixed a possible loss of network connectivity due to a crash of the Little Snitch network extension. ($45 new, upgrades available, 30.6 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Little Snitch 5.1.1

