Little Snitch 5.2.1

Objective Development released Little Snitch 5.2 with improvements for search and sort performance in the rules window and added support for executables running from randomized file system paths. The network traffic management utility also integrates the list of Known Networks used for Automatic Profile Switching into the app’s main window, improves detection of Wireguard VPN, enables you to remove other users’ connections in Network Monitor, fixes a bug where a connection alert for a terminated process did not disappear after creating a rule, addresses identification of iOS processes running in the Xcode debugger, and fixes startup issues after restarting Macs with Fusion Drives. Shortly after this release, the company updated Little Snitch to version 5.2.1 to fix the Little Snitch Agent crash when an iOS app runs in the simulator. ($45 new, upgrades available, 31.9 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)