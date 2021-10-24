Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Little Snitch 5.3.1

Objective Development released Little Snitch 5.3.1 with improvements and bug fixes for the network traffic management utility. The update adds support for Private Relay connections in macOS 12 Monterey, ensures connection details in the Network Monitor inspector reflect the displayed and selected time period, improves connection alerts to allow the creation of “Until Quit” rules for apps that are connecting via a helper tool, fixes expiry handling of time-based temporary rules, addresses the computation of traffic rates shown in the Network Monitor inspector (which may have been 30% too low), and improves user guidance when starting Little Snitch for the first time. ($45 new, upgrades available, 32.9 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Little Snitch 5.3.1

