Objective Development released Little Snitch 5.3.2 with improved installation and updating. The network traffic management utility now completes updates automatically when you replace Little Snitch with a newer version, improves the appearance of the installation window in Dark mode, and tweaks the wording during first-time installation for better communication about the installation process. The release also enhances support for the Viscosity OpenVPN client, updates the database used to show the geographic location of remote servers, resolves a Network Extension crash during installation of Adobe products, updates detection of Private Relay connections in macOS 12 Monterey, and resolves an issue where Network Monitor could consume a lot of CPU time. ($45 new, free update, 34 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)