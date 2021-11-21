Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Little Snitch 5.3.2

Objective Development released Little Snitch 5.3.2 with improved installation and updating. The network traffic management utility now completes updates automatically when you replace Little Snitch with a newer version, improves the appearance of the installation window in Dark mode, and tweaks the wording during first-time installation for better communication about the installation process. The release also enhances support for the Viscosity OpenVPN client, updates the database used to show the geographic location of remote servers, resolves a Network Extension crash during installation of Adobe products, updates detection of Private Relay connections in macOS 12 Monterey, and resolves an issue where Network Monitor could consume a lot of CPU time. ($45 new, free update, 34 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Little Snitch 5.3.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum