Objective Development released Little Snitch 5.3, introducing a new feature to Network Monitor: Grouping system background processes into a single macOS process which you can expand to view all of those processes. There is also a Simulator grouping for background Xcode processes. The network traffic management utility improves the reliability of My Location automatic updates in Network Monitor, resolves an issue where Little Snitch could freeze during a New Network alert, marks rules affecting the Berkeley Packet Filter as inactive when the Endpoint Security System Extension is not installed, and fixes detection of XPC process ownership in the macOS 12 Monterey beta. ($45 new, upgrades available, 32.6 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)