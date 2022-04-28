Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Objective Development has released Little Snitch 5.4, improving detection of iCloud Private Relay connections on computers with IPv6 connectivity. The connection alert also now indicates when a connection was established via iCloud Private Relay. The network traffic management utility also improves rule group subscriptions to support various common block list formats, fixes a bug that prevented reading the code identity of applications with large Mach headers, improves performance in Network Monitor when scrolling through connections with key-repeat, and resolves an issue where Until-Quit rules could expire even after they had been turned into permanent rules. ($45 new, free update, 36.3 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)