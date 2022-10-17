Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Little Snitch 5.5

Objective Development has released Little Snitch 5.5, adding support for macOS 13 Ventura. The network traffic management utility also adds a workaround for a macOS bug where an alert with the text “The application is not open anymore,” was shown, fixes a memory leak in Network Monitor, addresses a possible crash when parsing a malformed subscribed rule group, resolves an issue where mDNSResponder connections showed a false destination host name on macOS Ventura, and fixes a bug that caused a drag-operation in the map to fail after showing a context menu. ($45 new, free update, 36.5 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

