Agen Schmitz

Little Snitch 5.6

Objective Development has released Little Snitch 5.6 with performance improvements and bug fixes for the network traffic management utility. The Configuration app starts much faster (particularly for users with many rules and large rule groups), and Network Monitor start-up and filtering connections are speedier. Little Snitch now expands all descending rows when the disclosure icon of a connection in Network Monitor is Option-clicked, improves the presentation of its background processes in macOS 13 Ventura’s System Settings > Login Items, changes the default schedule for performing rule group updates to Daily, fixes a bug in Network Monitor that blocked clicks on map annotations, addresses an incorrect display of keyboard shortcut in settings, and resolves a few crashes. ($45 new, free update, 32 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

  1. This update failed to install for me, with an error message suggesting a new install of 5.6, which went without a hitch.

