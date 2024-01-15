Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Little Snitch 5.7.3

Objective Development released Little Snitch 5.7.2, making rules for operating system processes in Xcode’s Simulator (iOS, iPadOS, watchOS) effective for all simulated OS versions and platforms. Existing Simulator rules are not automatically converted to the new format, so you will receive one last connection alert for these processes. The network traffic management utility also fixed a bug that caused the traffic diagram shown in Network Monitor to stop auto-scrolling, resolved an issue that caused the inspector pane in the rules window to always open at its maximum width, and ensured the main window of Network Monitor correctly updates after a “Make connections private…” dialog. A quick 5.7.3 update resolves a bug that caused connection alerts to appear without the big app icon of the connecting app under macOS 13 Ventura and earlier. ($45 new, free update, 33.6 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

