Agen Schmitz

Little Snitch 5.7.4

Objective Development has released Little Snitch 5.7.4, resolving an issue with macOS 14.4 Sonoma that prevented Automatic Profile Switching from working with Wi-Fi networks. The network traffic management utility also fixes a bug in Configuration that caused sidebar badges to be displayed incorrectly, resolves a Network Monitor issue that caused the map to open 180 degrees longitude off from your location on large displays, and corrects a drawing bug in the Network Monitor traffic diagram. ($45 new, free update, 32.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Little Snitch 5.7.4

