Little Snitch 5.0
Objective Development has released Little Snitch 5.0, a major upgrade that brings a design overhaul, improved traffic statistics, a brand new command-line interface, and compatibility with macOS 11.0 Big Sur. Version 5 focuses on integration of new network filter technologies introduced by Apple in Big Sur, with the underlying filter engine getting re-built to replace the previous kernel extension-based approach that is no longer supported by macOS. Little Snitch 5 requires Big Sur and runs on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs.
The network traffic management utility’s new command-line interface enables preferences editing, configuration import and export, debugging, logging, and access to traffic history. The release also enables you to specify a list of port numbers in rules, prepares the export format for backups in “human-readable” normalized JSON, and records network statistics independently of Network Monitor (so you can quit Network Monitor and still have statistics recorded). Little Snitch 4 licensees can upgrade to version 5 at a reduced price, which you can get by visiting this Objective Development order page. ($45 new, free update, 42.2 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)
Note: version 5.0 requires Big Sur. They also shipped an upgrade to v4.6 for older macOS versions. I bought the upgrade even though I am not running Big Sur. The serial for 5.0 also works with older versions, so you can install the serial now and upgrade later.
