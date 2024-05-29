Share Email



Objective Development has issued Little Snitch 6.0, a major upgrade for the network traffic management utility that provides DNS encryption, a redesigned interactive traffic chart, and more convenient access to blocklists. With enhanced support for blocklists similar to the features found in Little Snitch Mini, you can easily choose from a curated list of blocklists organized by topic and get improved filtering performance when filtering network connections based on large blocklists. The revamped traffic chart provides a clearer visualization and analysis of network activity, and all connections related to one app are now grouped under one entry in the connection list.

The update also provides a configurable traffic meter appearance, enables all DNS lookups to be transmitted securely via encrypted connections to a DNS server of your choice, lets you track and optimize your firewall rules based on usage frequency, introduces customizable acoustic notifications, allows automatic rule creation for installed apps to streamline initial configuration, and requires macOS 14 Sonoma or later. Little Snitch is now priced at $59, and existing users can upgrade at a discounted price starting at $39. Licenses purchased on or after 1 January 2024 can be upgraded for free. ($59 new, free update, 36.1 MB, release notes, macOS 14+)