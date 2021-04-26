Live Home 3D 4.0.1

Share Facebook

BeLight Software has issued version 4 of its Live Home 3D interior and exterior home design software, a major new release that adds support for M1-based Macs and introduces Metal-based rendering for improved realism in its 3D graphics. The update adds the new Site project level that separates the ground floor level from the outdoors (great for exterior or garden design), adds Сurtain walls for creating non-structural walls, brings the capability to rotate and move the whole house or apartment on the 2D plan, enables the cloudiness property to now affect room lighting, adds support for SketchUp 2021 models, and reworks the Sample Rooms and Houses section of the Project Gallery.

The Pro edition introduces a new terrain-editing functionality with Elevation Point, Elevation Line, and Elevation Spline instruments that enable you to recreate the identical landscape around your house—including cutouts, pathways, driveways, pits, ponds and swimming pools. Shortly after this release, BeLight Software issued version 4.0.1 with unspecified bug fixes and stability improvements.

Live Home 3D is free to download and use for one project. For additional projects, you can purchase a monthly subscription to the standard edition for $4.99 a month or $9.99 for a year (or get a lifetime license for $29.99). To access features such as terrain editing and enhanced material editing, you’ll need to pay for the Pro edition at $9.99 a month, $19.99 annually, or $49.99 for a lifetime license. ($29.99 new from BeLight and the Mac App Store, free update, 426 MB, release notes, 10.12.6+)