Live Home 3D 4.1

BeLight Software has published version 4.1 of its Live Home 3D interior and exterior home design software, a maintenance release that adds 50 new house templates. The update also supports physically-based materials imported/exported in the FBX file format, re-works and localizes all template names in the Project Gallery, improves app performance during the drawing of polygonal contours, fixes an issue with the button status after downloading additional doors and windows, and resolves a rare problem with materials being shifted on slabs.

Live Home 3D is free to download and use for one project. For additional projects, you can purchase a subscription to the standard edition for $4.99 per month or $9.99 per year, or get a lifetime license for $29.99. To access features such as terrain editing and enhanced material editing, you’ll need to pay for the Pro edition at $9.99 per month, $19.99 annually, or $49.99 for a lifetime license. ($29.99 new from BeLight and the Mac App Store, free update, 448.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)