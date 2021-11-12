Live Home 3D 4.2

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



BeLight Software has published version 4.2 of its Live Home 3D home design software, a maintenance release that adds 100 in-app Christmas decorations (free for Standard and Pro editions). The release also adds compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey, adds snow materials to the Material Library, provides a new collection of 2D representations of plants, fixes sporadic crashes caused by the import of 3D models in OBJ file format, resolves an issue with the export to OBJ file format for some projects, and addresses a problem with the camera’s export to 3DS format. ($29.99 new from BeLight and the Mac App Store, free update, 443 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)