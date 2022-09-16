Live Home 3D 4.5

Share Facebook

BeLight Software has published version 4.5 of its Live Home 3D home design software, adding support for Apple’s RoomPlan technology. With the new Room Scanner, you can point your LiDAR-equipped iPhone or iPad at the walls and move the device around to create an accurate 3D model of the room, complete with doors and windows. The new Paste in Place command lets you paste items while preserving their original position, and you can now import images into 2D Elevation View (Pro version only). The update also adds over 300 home appliance 3D models to both the Standard and Pro editions and improves rendering performance with Radeon ProRender, with that app’s Environment Light Intensity option helping to control the amount of environmental lighting. ($29.99 new from BeLight and the Mac App Store, free update, 465.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)