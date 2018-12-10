Share Facebook

Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.4.3, adding preferences to filter MIDI data on a port-by-port basis and improving stability to prevent a variety of crashes and hangs for the professional audio app. The update also improves CPU performance when running on high density displays, tweaks the Smart Tempo feature to ensure tempo information is now properly written to audio files in a multitrack set, ensures the Flex view updates correctly when changing from Flex Pitch to a Flex Time mode, and improves reliability of accurate values after adjusting the setting of knobs via text entry. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.4 GB, release notes, 10.12+)