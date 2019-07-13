Share Facebook

Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.4.6, a maintenance release for the professional audio app that’s focused on stability and reliability improvements. The update corrects an issue where significant memory load could cause items in the channel strip to disappear, resolves a lengthy list of hangs and crashes, makes several improvements to using VoiceOver, restores the capability to copy and paste loops from the Loop Browser to tracks, ensures Tuning Tables now work as expected, and makes several improvements to dynamic plug-in loading. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.5 GB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)