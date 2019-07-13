Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Logic Pro X 10.4.6

Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.4.6, a maintenance release for the professional audio app that’s focused on stability and reliability improvements. The update corrects an issue where significant memory load could cause items in the channel strip to disappear, resolves a lengthy list of hangs and crashes, makes several improvements to using VoiceOver, restores the capability to copy and paste loops from the Loop Browser to tracks, ensures Tuning Tables now work as expected, and makes several improvements to dynamic plug-in loading. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.5 GB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Logic Pro X 10.4.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum