Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.4.7, a maintenance release with a focus on accessibility issues. The professional audio app now enables you to insert a plug-in before an existing plug-in using VoiceOver, improves VoiceOver to announce disclosure triangles in Inspectors and icon names when assigned to tracks, ensures that multiple plug-ins inserted consecutively using VoiceOver are consistently inserted in the expected order, and enables you to drag non-contiguous tracks into a Track Stack using VoiceOver.

The update also allows stereo width and panning adjustments with a mouse scroll wheel, ensures that splitting a note on Flex Pitch no longer causes Flex Pitch detection to disappear, enables you to to bounce a track in place in a project that has not yet been saved, ensures settings in the Track Inspector no longer unexpectedly affect Articulation Output switches, and corrects a couple of crashes. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.5 GB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)