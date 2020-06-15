Share Facebook

Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.5.1, a maintenance update with a grab bag of enhancements, including stability improvements and updates to Live Loops. The professional audio app resolves a lengthy list of crashes, ensures regions created by a Live Loops Performance Recording are now reliably in sync, properly aligns the Copy to Live Loops command with the copied regions in cells, ensures the Sampler waveform display updates when a sample for an existing zone is replaced, displays Drum Machine Designer pads on the MacBook Pro Touch Bar after a plug-in is inserted, prevents third-party software instruments from displaying multi-output stereo configurations that they don’t actually support, and correctly identifies the downbeat for short audio recordings. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.0 GB, release notes, macOS 10.14.6+)