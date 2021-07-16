Share Facebook

Apple has released Logic Pro 10.6.3, adding the capability to reset Audio Unit caches and perform a rescan of all installed Audio Unit plug-ins in the Plug-in Manager. The professional audio app also resolves an issue where the app might unexpectedly quit when loading projects with plug-ins that use PACE/iLok copy protection, fixes a bug that caused a crash when Option-dragging a marquee selection within a folder, enables key label sets to be saved in Sampler, resolves delay compensation issues for plug-ins that require look-ahead, and ensures that audio tracks created by bouncing software instrument tracks in place are now named correctly. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.1 GB, release notes, macOS 10.15.7+)