Apple has released Logic Pro X 10.6, adding the capability to control the Step Sequencer using Logic Remote on an iPad or iPhone to create beats, bass lines, and melodic parts. Among the voluminous list of improvements and bug fixes, the professional audio app quickens the pace of creating a Drum Machine Designer instance from an audio file containing multiple slices, enables the Root Key in Quick Sampler to be edited using the keyboard, ensures that dragging a scene in the Live Loops grid no longer causes the view to scroll to the bottom, brings several VoiceOver improvements, addresses several crashes (such as when stepping through ChromaVerb presets or beaming a large number of notes in the Score), and now requires a minimum of macOS 10.15 Catalina. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.1 GB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)