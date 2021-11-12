Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has issued Logic Pro 10.7.1, a maintenance release with bug fixes and improvements following its recent big update. The professional audio app resolves several hangs and crashes that occurred when projects were loading, ensures that opening or closing a Track Stack no longer causes audio dropouts when playing a Spatial Audio project, displays the top channels in the Dolby Atmos plug-in after changing the bed track format to 5.1 or 7.1, ensures that all Touch Tracks trigger modes work reliably, and maintains visibility of search results when navigating among found items in the Sound Library. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.1 GB, release notes, macOS 11+)