Agen Schmitz

Logic Pro 10.7.2

Apple has issued Logic Pro 10.7.2, a maintenance release with bug fixes and improvements for the professional audio app. The release resolves an issue where Logic could quit unexpectedly when performing Flex Pitch analysis, addresses a crash that occurred when loading presets in Audio Units plug-ins, improves performance and responsiveness when performing Smart Tempo analysis, ensures the Logic interface remains fully responsive when track level meters are displayed, fixes a bug where a triple-click could prevent additional undo steps from being added, displays an alert when a Step Sequencer pattern cell is converted to MIDI, and ensures control surfaces correctly update to select newly created tracks in Logic. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.1 GB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Logic Pro 10.7.2

