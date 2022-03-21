Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Logic Pro 10.7.3

Apple has released Logic Pro 10.7.3, enabling spatial audio monitoring with dynamic head tracking for the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, third-generation AirPods, and Beats Fit Pro on M1-based Macs running macOS 12.3 Monterey. The professional audio app optimizes performance for the M1 Max and M1 Ultra processors on the new Mac Studio, eliminates an occasional hang when loading or copying Slate plug-ins, fixes a bug that could cause project data loss when saving to a read-only location, addresses a hang when sharing to SoundCloud, improves performance when selecting notes in the Score, and enables direct drag-and-drop of unprotected audio files from Music into Logic. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.1 GB, release notes, macOS 11.5+)

Comments About Logic Pro 10.7.3

