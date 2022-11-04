Share Facebook

Apple has issued Logic Pro 10.7.5 with a lengthy list of added features, improvements, and bug fixes for the professional audio app. The release adds a Region Gain tool, brings a new Remove Crossfades key command, adds support for Ableton Link, adds native support for 32-bit floating point audio files, and includes hard-hitting Stereo Output track presets specially designed for hip-hop production. The update also resolves a crash that could occur when copying tracks from one project to another, improves performance when browsing samples in Sampler, enables you to open a contextual menu using VoiceOver when a region is selected, preserves Flex edits when recording over a span that encompasses more than one existing Flexed region, and fixes an issue that prevented automation changes in the same group from being applied to locked tracks. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.1 GB, release notes, macOS 12.3+)