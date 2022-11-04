Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz

Logic Pro 10.7.5

Apple has issued Logic Pro 10.7.5 with a lengthy list of added features, improvements, and bug fixes for the professional audio app. The release adds a Region Gain tool, brings a new Remove Crossfades key command, adds support for Ableton Link, adds native support for 32-bit floating point audio files, and includes hard-hitting Stereo Output track presets specially designed for hip-hop production. The update also resolves a crash that could occur when copying tracks from one project to another, improves performance when browsing samples in Sampler, enables you to open a contextual menu using VoiceOver when a region is selected, preserves Flex edits when recording over a span that encompasses more than one existing Flexed region, and fixes an issue that prevented automation changes in the same group from being applied to locked tracks. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.1 GB, release notes, macOS 12.3+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.