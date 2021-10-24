Share Facebook

Apple has issued Logic Pro 10.7, a big update with hundreds of improvements and bug fixes for the professional audio app. The release now supports spatial audio tools for Dolby Atmos, adds support for the new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, adds more than 230 new instrument and audio patches, improves copy/paste automation plug-in data between tracks, improves the reliability of triggering samples or loops onto Drum Machine Designer pads, ensures the playhead is now visibly in sync with playback when using AirPods Pro, improves graphic performance when running Logic Remote on a connected iPad, ensures selecting multiple channels in the Mixer using the Command or Shift keys works consistently, and adds new key commands to navigate in the Smart Tempo Editor. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.1 GB, release notes, macOS 11+)