Logic Pro 10.8.1

Apple has updated Logic Pro to version 10.8.1 with improvements and bug fixes for the professional audio app. Logic Pro no longer displays a MIDI Timeout error when loading certain projects, resolves an issue where the app could quit unexpectedly when multiple MIDI regions were dragged into Sample Alchemy, makes using the arrow tool to drag-select multiple regions more visually responsive, fixes a bug where Track Focus could shift to the top track when drag-copying regions to existing tracks, ensures recorded MIDI notes are no longer duplicated with specific AUv3 instrument plug-ins, and makes it possible to simultaneously adjust multiple selected faders that are inside and outside a Track Stack. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.2 GB, release notes, macOS 13.5+)