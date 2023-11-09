Share Email



Apple has updated Logic Pro to version 10.8 with a bevy of new features for the professional audio app. The new additions include the Mastering Assistant with a variety of intuitive sound-shaping tools, Sample Alchemy for transforming a single audio sample into a playable instrument, the Beat Breaker multi-effect plug-in for reshaping and reshuffling of audio in real-time, and support for recording in 32-bit float when using supported devices.

The release notes include nearly 200 improvements and fixes, including improved stability when MIDI 2.0 is enabled and using Audio Units that output MIDI, faster performance of Show/Hide Automation Groups, support for VoiceOver triggering scenes in Live Loops, support for copy and pasting region-based Automation between regions, and much more. Logic Pro 10.8 now requires macOS 13.5 Ventura or later. ($199.99 new in the Mac App Store, free update, 1.2 GB, release notes, macOS 13.5+)