Luminar 2018 1.3.2

Skylum has issued version 1.3.2 of its Luminar 2018 photo editor with a new AI Sky Enhancer feature that enables you to enhance the sky in your images with artificial intelligence and a single slider. The filter can recognize sky in most photos as well as distinguish between water and other elements. It also detects objects in the foreground and their edges for perfect masking—get more details from this Luminar blog post.

The update also improves performance when opening documents that contain Luminosity masks, increases stability when exporting TIFF files with 8-bits-per-channel bit depth, ensures that all filters and Looks that include the Grain effect work properly, improves speed of sliders, and enhances the Crop tool so that you see a grid view while changing the angle of the image. Due to recent security changes at Facebook and Twitter, the capability to post directly to a social network from Luminar has been temporarily removed in macOS 10.14 Mojave.

Regularly priced at $69, Luminar is on sale for $59 for a limited time. A free trial is available. ($69 new, free update, 477 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)