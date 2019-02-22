Share Facebook

In December 2018, Skylum dropped “2018” from the name of its Luminar photo editing app and released version 3, a major update that added the capability to organize and edit multiple images with the new Library feature (see“Photo Editing as One with Luminar,” 29 March 2017). Once you add folders on your system to Luminar 3’s Library panel, you can view, label, rate, and (of course) edit photos without having to re-import images. The app also automatically organizes photos by capture date and lets you apply changes made to one image to a selection of files.

Skylum has now released the Luminar 3.0.2 maintenance update, which backs up the image catalog database automatically, improves handling of raw and 16-bit images, adds a toolbar button to switch between Gallery and Single Image views, ensures that files moved between an external and internal drive won’t be duplicated in the Library, and improves support for Luminar files created in Microsoft Windows. A 30-day trial is available, and Luminar 3 is a free update for users with a Luminar 2018 license. ($69 new, free update, 18.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)