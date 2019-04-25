Luminar 3.1

Share Facebook

Skylum has released version 3.1 of its Luminar photo editing app, updating the Accent AI smart image enhancement feature to version 2.0. Accent AI uses new “human-aware” technology to recognize people in photos and apply adjustments selectively for more realistic images. The update also improves Adjustment Sync so you can apply the same adjustments to multiple photos with a single click, enhances import of raw and JPEG file pairs (enabling you to view and edit the formats separately), adds a secondary date sort option when sorting by File Type or Color Label, and adds a progress bar when using tools like Erase or when running Luminar as a third-party filter. Normally priced at $70, Luminar is discounted to $60 for a limited time. ($70 new, free update, 18.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)