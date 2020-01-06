Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Luminar 4.1

Skylum has released Luminar 4.1 with performance improvements and new technology additions for the recently upgraded AI-powered photo editing app. The update brings a new Atmospheric Haze for the AI Sky Replacement that enables you to adjust the light balance for the replaced sky and the image foreground for enhanced realism and an updated Erase Tool for more precise object removal. The release also lets you to use the Portrait Enhancer tool on more images (including ones with smaller faces like group or environmental portraits), enhances the Adjustments Amount slider for better tool blending with the original image, improves performance for blending modes and layers, adds full support as a plug-in for Photoshop 2020, fixes SmugMug login issues, and resolves 53 bugs that could lead to crashes or unexpected results. ($89 new, $74 upgrade, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Luminar 4.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum