Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Skylum has released Luminar 4.1 with performance improvements and new technology additions for the recently upgraded AI-powered photo editing app. The update brings a new Atmospheric Haze for the AI Sky Replacement that enables you to adjust the light balance for the replaced sky and the image foreground for enhanced realism and an updated Erase Tool for more precise object removal. The release also lets you to use the Portrait Enhancer tool on more images (including ones with smaller faces like group or environmental portraits), enhances the Adjustments Amount slider for better tool blending with the original image, improves performance for blending modes and layers, adds full support as a plug-in for Photoshop 2020, fixes SmugMug login issues, and resolves 53 bugs that could lead to crashes or unexpected results. ($89 new, $74 upgrade, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)