Agen Schmitz No comments

Luminar 4.2

Skylum has released Luminar 4.2, bringing new and enhanced tools to the AI-powered photo editing app. A new AI Augmented Sky tool in the Creative tab enables you to blend objects seamlessly with a photo’s sky, using your images or objects from Luminar’s curated collection.

AI Augmented Sky tool
Aurora borealis added to a night sky using the AI Augmented Sky tool

Additionally, the update introduces both the Face Features Detection Network to detect any faces in a photo regardless of their position or unusual features and Shine Removal Technology for reducing cheek and forehead shine to create a more evenly lit portrait. Luminar 4.2 also improves AI Portrait Enhancer’s face-slimming capabilities, resolves an issue where some vertical images were being stretched horizontally, improves the accuracy of the Dark Circles Removal technology in AI Portrait Enhancer, resolves occasional crashes when backing up a catalog file, fixes a bug that prevented the sliders in the Split Toning tool from moving, and improves stability for the Light tool and Curves. ($89 new, $74 upgrade, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Luminar 4.2

