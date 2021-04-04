Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Skylum has released Luminar 4.3.3, adding support for new cameras as well as lossy compressed CR3 and RAF files. The AI-powered photo editing app improves the behavior of replacing a photo in a folder during export from single image view, improves switching to the Edit tab on Macs from 2009 and early 2010, enables you to open a raw image in Photoshop 2021 as a 16-bit file and edit it in Luminar 4’s plug-in while retaining image quality, and prevents a freeze that could occur when using Luminar as a plug-in for Photoshop or Lightroom. Luminar also adds support for the following cameras: Canon EOS R5, EOS R6, EOS 850D, and EOS-1D X Mark III (lossy compressed files); Fujifilm X-S10; Leica M10-R, S3, and SL2-S. ($89 new, free update, 18.8 MB, macOS 10.12.6+)

