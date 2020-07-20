Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Luminar 4.3

Skylum has released Luminar 4.3, bringing a new Search tool to quickly find images by name, folder, date, or extension. The AI-powered photo editing app also tinkers under the hood to bring significant performance improvements, including faster opening of Raw image files (plus snappier switching between photos in Edit mode) and optimized memory usage for smoother workflow and less lag. The update also adds an option to share photos directly to the 500px online photo-sharing platform, improves the Looks previews, enables you to access folders with locally stored skies to use with the AI Sky Replacement and AI Augmented Sky tools, and improves the Crop tool workflow. ($89 new, free update, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Luminar 4.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum