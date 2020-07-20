Share Facebook

Skylum has released Luminar 4.3, bringing a new Search tool to quickly find images by name, folder, date, or extension. The AI-powered photo editing app also tinkers under the hood to bring significant performance improvements, including faster opening of Raw image files (plus snappier switching between photos in Edit mode) and optimized memory usage for smoother workflow and less lag. The update also adds an option to share photos directly to the 500px online photo-sharing platform, improves the Looks previews, enables you to access folders with locally stored skies to use with the AI Sky Replacement and AI Augmented Sky tools, and improves the Crop tool workflow. ($89 new, free update, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)