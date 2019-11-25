Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Luminar 4

Skylum has released Luminar 4, a major upgrade to its machine-learning photo editing app that brings an updated user interface and four new AI-powered tools. The AI Sky Replacement tool automatically detects both the sky and objects within a scene and removes halos, artifacts, and edges of transitions. The AI Structure tool identifies objects like people and their faces, skin, sky, buildings and more and adjusts fine details in just those objects. Luminar 4 also features a Skin Enhancer tool to automatically remove various skin imperfections and a Portrait Enhancer to help make facial features more expressive. In addition to using it as a standalone app, Luminar 4 can be used as a plugin for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop Elements, as well as Apple Photos for macOS and Aperture. The app is priced at $89, and previous license holders can upgrade to Luminar 4 for $74. Luminar 4 can be activated on two devices in a household, and a free trial is available to download ($89 new, $74 upgrade, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Luminar 4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum