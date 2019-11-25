Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Skylum has released Luminar 4, a major upgrade to its machine-learning photo editing app that brings an updated user interface and four new AI-powered tools. The AI Sky Replacement tool automatically detects both the sky and objects within a scene and removes halos, artifacts, and edges of transitions. The AI Structure tool identifies objects like people and their faces, skin, sky, buildings and more and adjusts fine details in just those objects. Luminar 4 also features a Skin Enhancer tool to automatically remove various skin imperfections and a Portrait Enhancer to help make facial features more expressive. In addition to using it as a standalone app, Luminar 4 can be used as a plugin for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and Photoshop Elements, as well as Apple Photos for macOS and Aperture. The app is priced at $89, and previous license holders can upgrade to Luminar 4 for $74. Luminar 4 can be activated on two devices in a household, and a free trial is available to download ($89 new, $74 upgrade, 18.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)