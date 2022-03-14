Lunar 5.4.3

Share Facebook

Alin Panaitiu released version 5.4.2 of Lunar, his utility for controlling external display brightness from a MacBook (see “Total Eclipse of the Mac: Lunar Controls Third-Party Displays,” 5 August 2021). The update introduced a new internal system API that’s used to react to built-in display brightness changes instead of polling continuously for them, helping to reduce CPU usage. It also fixes a bug that prevented software dimming from going back to 100% after app restart on more recent macOS versions and ensures the BlackOut dialog appears correctly. Shortly after this release, Lunar was updated to version 5.4.3 to resolve an issue with screen waking and reconnecting. Lunar is free to use but costs $23 to unlock some of its more advanced features (such as unlimited adjustments, app presets, and more). ($23 new, free update, 16.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)