Agen Schmitz No comments

Lunar 5.7

Alin Panaitiu released version 5.7 of Lunar with some handy additions and improvements for display brightness control utility. The update adds a mute/unmute button when hovering the volume slider, brings an option to toggle Dark Mode when using XDR Brightness for lowering power usage and LED heat, adds ALS support for Feather ESP32-S2 boards, introduces configurable mute workarounds for monitors where mute doesn’t work because of non-standard DDC implementations, and reacts to screen sleep events faster to work around some buggy monitors that don’t enter standby. ($23 new, free update, 18 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

