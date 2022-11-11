Share Email

Alin Panaitiu has released version 5.8 of Lunar with some improvements for the display brightness control utility. The update replaces buggy fuzzy-matching logic with the Smith-Waterman algorithm to fix some crashes and improve monitor matching logic, enables you to resume Adaptive Paused after toggling from Manual to any other adaptive mode, adds an exception for the ViewSonic VX2453 being detected as a projector, disables logic for fuzzy matching audio output devices when volume hotkeys are disabled, and fixes some memory leaks in the DDC AVService matching logic. ($23 new, free update, 19 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)