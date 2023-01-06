Lunar 5.9.1

Share Email

Alin Panaitiu released version 5.9 of Lunar with support for using sub-zero dimming automatically inside adaptive modes like Sync/Sensor/Location (see “Total Eclipse of the Mac: Lunar Controls Third-Party Displays,” 5 August 2021). Lunar’s auto-learning algorithm can now learn sub-zero brightness values and apply them based on current ambient light or sun position. The display brightness control utility adds support for Shortcuts, including controlling the brightness of a screen, changing Lunar adaptive modes, swapping monitors, and more. The update also brings compatibility for the built-in HDMI port in the newer Macs with Apple silicon, allows changing the ambient light sensor hostname from the command line, and improves the detection of projectors and virtual displays. Shortly after this release, version 5.9.1 was issued to fix a non-responsive Display Data Channel (DDC) for some specific monitor models. ($23 new, free update, 21.6 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)